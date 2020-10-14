Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 5 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld is currently listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. He was listed as inactive in Week 5 against Pittsburgh. The Eagles lost to the Steelers, 38-29, on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

For the first time this season, Howard was listed as inactive for a Miami team that had six different players have at least one rushing attempt on Sunday afternoon against San Francisco. This is not a great sign for Howard’s involvement in the offensive plans for the Dolphins moving forward. The Dolphins defeated the 49ers, 43-17.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

In a rare Tuesday night football contest, Westbrook-Ikhine started and brought in his lone target for seven receiving yards for Tennessee against Buffalo. The Titans defeated the Bills, 42-16.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas received just one target on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta, and was unable to make the reception. However, the Panthers defeated the Falcons, 23-16.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs is currently listed as the backup left tackle behind Charles Leno Jr. for Chicago. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers on Thursday night, 20-19.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Martin played in all 54 snaps on offense for Washington against Los Angeles, continuing to be a mainstay on the offensive line every week. The Washington Football Team lost to the Rams on Sunday afternoon however, 30-10.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Feeney played in all 71 snaps on offense for Los Angeles against New Orleans on Monday night. Feeney has not missed a snap on offense through five games for the Chargers. However, the Chargers lost to the Saints in overtime, 30-27.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold III is currently listed as the starting left guard for Tennessee. Going into the matchup, Saffold III had not missed a snap on offense for the Titans all season. The Titans defeated the Bills, 42-16, on a rare Tuesday night football matchup.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

