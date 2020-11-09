TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 9th

The Hoosier Daily: November 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Hoosiers move to 3-0: ‘We believed... this is just the beginning’
IU lands at No. 10 in AP Poll following 3-0 start
Fact or Fiction: Indiana will challenge Ohio State on Nov. 21
Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's win over Michigan
Hoosiers also No. 10 in the @AP_Top25!#IUFB's ranking in the AP poll is the best for the team since coming in at No. 10 on Sept. 22, 1969. pic.twitter.com/KoEn2Clf09— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 8, 2020
Channel update. 📺 pic.twitter.com/GRuMHqQNgI— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 8, 2020
"I just love this team." -@CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/iWY53CR3KT— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 8, 2020
🙌🙌🙌 #ProIU https://t.co/5fpPQWHHpg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 8, 2020
Only on one mission this year...WIN😈🤫 pic.twitter.com/PQXUFxJEYo— rome🏀💭 (@j_hunter35) November 8, 2020
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 9, 2020
🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 28 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
🏀 Robert Johnson @RoJoJr (Parma Basket🇷🇺): 14 pts (5-9 FG, 2-4 3FG), 6 asts
#iufb opens as a 9 point road favorite against Michigan State pic.twitter.com/aFJLbTVYtv— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 8, 2020
IU defensive backfield leads team to victory over Michigan, No. 10 ranking-- Indy Star
IU football report card: Tom Allen, Michael Penix land on dean's list after Michigan win-- Indy Star
IU IS 3-0, NO. 10 IN THE NATION, AND ROLLING. HOW DID WE GET HERE?-- Hoosier Sports Report
#TopTendiana is officially a thing-- Crimson Quarry
Around the Big Ten: Recapping week three of college football-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
