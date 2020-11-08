Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's win over Michigan
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
For the first time since 1987, Indiana has knocked off Michigan, for the first time in program history, the Hoosiers have wins over both Penn State and Michigan, and for the first time since 1988, Indiana is 3-0 in the Big Ten.
Indiana had its offense rolling, the defense stepped up huge and kicker Charles Campbell continued his perfect ways. Tom Allen has Indiana and all of Hoosier Nation believing this team is on the verge of something special.
Here’s three things we learned in the win.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news