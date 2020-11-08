For the first time since 1987, Indiana has knocked off Michigan, for the first time in program history, the Hoosiers have wins over both Penn State and Michigan, and for the first time since 1988, Indiana is 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Indiana had its offense rolling, the defense stepped up huge and kicker Charles Campbell continued his perfect ways. Tom Allen has Indiana and all of Hoosier Nation believing this team is on the verge of something special.

Here’s three things we learned in the win.