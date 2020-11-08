TheHoosier - Hoosiers move to 3-0: ‘We believed... this is just the beginning’

BLOOMINGTON -- The last time Indiana defeated Michigan, Tom Allen was a senior in high school.

"I was a senior in high school the last time we beat Michigan....I'm 50 now. I was determined we were finally going to get these guys. We expected this. Fans would've torn down both goal posts. It would have been mayhem," Allen told the media.

With a quick starting offense and an impressive, physical defense, the Hoosiers turned the page, ripped the Michigan Monkey off its back and knocked off the Wolverines 38-21 for first time since 1987. Perhaps, more important is the fact the Hoosiers are 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1988.

"We challenged them about starting fast and finishing strong, and that's exactly what they did," Allen said.

And the physicality extended to Indiana's coach, who entered the post game press conference with a cut on his left cheek -- a battle scar he earned after tackling safety Devon Matthews after Matthews intercepted Michigan quarterback Joe Milton.

Allen sprinted after Matthews and tackled him.

"I got this cut on my cheek, and it doesn't feel very good right now, but I don't care. He believed in us," Allen said of Matthews, who was one of the recruits who believed in what Allen was building he said.

In the locker room, a party was underway, according to Reese Taylor.

"As soon as we stepped foot in the locker room, it was a party. We just beat Michigan. I don't know when the last time we beat Michigan," Taylor added.