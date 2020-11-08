Following its win against No. 23 Michigan on Saturday, Indiana is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1988.

For the third straight week, Indiana has moved up in the AP Top 25, this time coming in at No. 10 in the rankings. The Hoosiers entered the top 25 after week one, following its win against No. 8 Penn State. This is the first time Indiana has been a top-10 team since 1969.

Indiana has now snapped multiple streaks this season, beginning with just the program’s second win against Penn State in series history. It also just snapped a losing streak against Michigan that dated back to 1987.

This is also just the sixth time in school history that IU has beaten two ranked teams in the same season.

The Hoosiers will take on Michigan State next weekend. The Spartans are 1-2, with losses to Rutgers and Iowa.

Indiana also checked in at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll, its highest ranking in that poll since its inception in 1992.