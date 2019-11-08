Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

"She's one of the people I need to thank the most once I leave here." Meet @csista22 in this episode of Your Hoosiers: LEO. pic.twitter.com/JICHRP4sFz

Check out this thread for all the content from the @idsnews basketball guide today! #iubb #iuwbb https://t.co/tqqWBiidJQ

Recruiting look-back: How IU football's 2016 class fared -- Indianapolis Star

IU's Pechac meets long lost sister at Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report

Outback Bowl CEO: 'We Would Love To Have Indiana' -- Hoosier Maven

IU Basketball Film Study — Breaking Down the Win Over Western Illinois -- The Daily Hoosier

Al Durham never got to play for the coach he first committed to. Now he’s a captain, with a clothing line. -- Indiana Daily Student

Scouting Report: Portland State Vikings -- Indiana HQ

Podcast: Hoosier basketball gets underway, plus a mailbag -- Hoosier Sports Report

Podcast: Penix done for the year, Hoosiers remain unranked -- The Hoosier Network