{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 06:16:20 -0600') }}

The Hoosier Daily: November 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Four-star 2021 DE reflects on offer, gives thoughts on Indiana program

Projecting Indiana Bowl Game Destinations

Heard on the Hoosier: Western Illinois, Dawson Garcia, Football recruiting

Morning Musings: November 7

Rivals.com's November Big Ten power poll

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Recruiting look-back: How IU football's 2016 class fared -- Indianapolis Star

IU's Pechac meets long lost sister at Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report

Outback Bowl CEO: 'We Would Love To Have Indiana' -- Hoosier Maven

IU Basketball Film Study — Breaking Down the Win Over Western Illinois -- The Daily Hoosier

Al Durham never got to play for the coach he first committed to. Now he’s a captain, with a clothing line. -- Indiana Daily Student

Scouting Report: Portland State Vikings -- Indiana HQ

Podcast: Hoosier basketball gets underway, plus a mailbag -- Hoosier Sports Report

Podcast: Penix done for the year, Hoosiers remain unranked -- The Hoosier Network

