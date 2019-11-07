Projecting Indiana Bowl Game Destinations
Indiana earned bowl eligibility this season for the first time since 2016 and will be searching for its first win in a bowl game since 2007. As the season winds down, the Hoosiers will be in search for more wins in order to earn representation in a stronger postseason game.
In its final three games of the season, Indiana will play at Penn State, versus Michigan and at Purdue. The team currently sits at 7-2 and 4-2 in Big Ten play.
Indiana University launched IU Football Central to allow fans to stay up to date with all the possible bowl games the Hoosiers could play in during the post season.
Below is a list of every possible destination for the team this post season. Some games are more easily attainable than others, but Indiana will continue to search for victories in its last three games to earn a berth to a more recognized bowl game.
|Bowl Name
|Conference Matchup
|Date
|Location
|
Quick Lane Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|
Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.
|
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
|
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|
Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:20 p.m.
|
Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York
|
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|
Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.
|
SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California
|
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. Big 12
|
Monday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.
|
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas
|
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. SEC
|
Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
|
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
|
Redbox Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|
Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
|
Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
|
VRBO Citrus Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. SEC
|
Wednesday, Jan. 1 at noon
|
Campus World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
|
Outback Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. SEC
|
Wednesday Jan. 1 at noon
|
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
|
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
|
College Football Playoff Committee Selections
|
Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.
|
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California
|
Taxslayer Gator Bowl
|
Big Ten vs. SEC
|
Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.
|
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Projected destinations from various media outlets:
Sports Illustrated - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
ESPN - Redbox Bowl vs. Arizona State
ESPN - Redbox Bowl vs. USC
Bleacher Report - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Sporting News - Redbox Bowl vs. Washington
CBS - Redbox Bowl vs. Washington
According to multiple websites, the Pinstripe Bowl in Bronx, New York and the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California are the most likely destinations for the Hoosiers. In the Pinstripe Bowl, Indiana would be matched up with a team from the ACC or Notre Dame while the Hoosiers would have to play a team from the Pac-12 in the Redbox Bowl.
