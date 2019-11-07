Indiana earned bowl eligibility this season for the first time since 2016 and will be searching for its first win in a bowl game since 2007. As the season winds down, the Hoosiers will be in search for more wins in order to earn representation in a stronger postseason game. In its final three games of the season, Indiana will play at Penn State, versus Michigan and at Purdue. The team currently sits at 7-2 and 4-2 in Big Ten play.

Indiana University launched IU Football Central to allow fans to stay up to date with all the possible bowl games the Hoosiers could play in during the post season. Below is a list of every possible destination for the team this post season. Some games are more easily attainable than others, but Indiana will continue to search for victories in its last three games to earn a berth to a more recognized bowl game.

Indiana Football Possible Bowl Destinations (As of 11/7/19) Bowl Name Conference Matchup Date Location Quick Lane Bowl Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan New Era Pinstripe Bowl Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:20 p.m. Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Big Ten vs. Big 12 Monday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Big Ten vs. SEC Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Redbox Bowl Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California VRBO Citrus Bowl Big Ten vs. SEC Wednesday, Jan. 1 at noon Campus World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Outback Bowl Big Ten vs. SEC Wednesday Jan. 1 at noon Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual College Football Playoff Committee Selections Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California Taxslayer Gator Bowl Big Ten vs. SEC Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Projected destinations from various media outlets: