News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 13:59:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Projecting Indiana Bowl Game Destinations

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
@DJFezler
TheHoosier.com

Indiana earned bowl eligibility this season for the first time since 2016 and will be searching for its first win in a bowl game since 2007. As the season winds down, the Hoosiers will be in search for more wins in order to earn representation in a stronger postseason game.

In its final three games of the season, Indiana will play at Penn State, versus Michigan and at Purdue. The team currently sits at 7-2 and 4-2 in Big Ten play.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images (USA Today Images)

Indiana University launched IU Football Central to allow fans to stay up to date with all the possible bowl games the Hoosiers could play in during the post season.

Below is a list of every possible destination for the team this post season. Some games are more easily attainable than others, but Indiana will continue to search for victories in its last three games to earn a berth to a more recognized bowl game.

Indiana Football Possible Bowl Destinations (As of 11/7/19) 
Bowl Name Conference Matchup  Date Location 

Quick Lane Bowl

Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:20 p.m.

Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Big Ten vs. Big 12

Monday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Redbox Bowl

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at noon

Campus World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Outback Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Wednesday Jan. 1 at noon

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

College Football Playoff Committee Selections

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Information from IU Football Central

Projected destinations from various media outlets: 

Sports Illustrated - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

ESPN - Redbox Bowl vs. Arizona State

ESPN - Redbox Bowl vs. USC

Bleacher Report - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

Sporting News - Redbox Bowl vs. Washington

CBS - Redbox Bowl vs. Washington

According to multiple websites, the Pinstripe Bowl in Bronx, New York and the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California are the most likely destinations for the Hoosiers. In the Pinstripe Bowl, Indiana would be matched up with a team from the ACC or Notre Dame while the Hoosiers would have to play a team from the Pac-12 in the Redbox Bowl.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}