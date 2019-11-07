News More News
Four-star 2021 DE reflects on offer, gives thoughts on Indiana program

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

North Carolina four-star 2021 defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie received an Indiana on Nov. 3 and gave his thoughts on the Hoosiers' program and how he feels about schools outside of the North Carolina...

