{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 12:27:10 -0600') }}

Heard on the Hoosier: Western Illinois, Dawson Garcia, Football recruiting

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sit down to discuss scoring options, strength in numbers and Al Durham/Justin Smith after Indiana's season-opening win against Western Illinois.

The duo also discuss the latest updates surrounding five-star Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia and the latest updates in Indiana football recruiting.


{{ article.author_name }}