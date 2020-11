TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 7th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

. @Steviescott8_ is poised for a big game against Michigan Saturday, where his RBs coach Mike Hart ( @MHart2032 ) starred. @BTNJourney shares how Hart helped bring the @IndianaFootball feature back to Bloomington from Syracuse, NY. Full feature ➡️ https://t.co/PlRCpaYltO pic.twitter.com/9UES0Yp24X

BREAKING (I guess): IU won’t wear the salute to service uniforms Saturday after all. Contrast issue with Michigan’s road whites. #iufb pic.twitter.com/ULJNmG3Bpe

Michigan at Indiana: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

These potential breakout players are key for IU basketball to reach rising expectations-- Indy Star

