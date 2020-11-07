TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 7th

The Hoosier Daily: November 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Fraud or For Real? Indiana, USC, BYU, West Virginia, Northwestern
Staff Picks: No. 13 Indiana vs No. 23 Michigan
Hendershot making the most of a second chance
Sources: IU no longer wearing 'Salute To Service' uniforms against Michigan
Tweets of the Day
The best 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 wins. pic.twitter.com/Nc5cxuRymP— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 7, 2020
Back to work. 😤 😤 😤 pic.twitter.com/sObaGal8jh— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) November 6, 2020
Hoosiers, cast your ballots! 🗳⤵— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 6, 2020
Select @TrayceJackson for the Karl Malone Award.
.@Steviescott8_ is poised for a big game against Michigan Saturday, where his RBs coach Mike Hart (@MHart2032) starred.@BTNJourney shares how Hart helped bring the @IndianaFootball feature back to Bloomington from Syracuse, NY.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 7, 2020
Full feature ➡️ https://t.co/PlRCpaYltO pic.twitter.com/9UES0Yp24X
BREAKING (I guess): IU won’t wear the salute to service uniforms Saturday after all. Contrast issue with Michigan’s road whites. #iufb pic.twitter.com/ULJNmG3Bpe— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 6, 2020
Make it a mission to learn. pic.twitter.com/KY8RxPsDgu— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) November 6, 2020
Headlines
Indiana DC Kane Wommack pays tribute to 'The Dickens Boys,' hopes it brings good luck-- Indy Star
These potential breakout players are key for IU basketball to reach rising expectations-- Indy Star
IU’S MATURING DEFENSE LOOKS TO DOMINATE THAT PHASE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Michigan at Indiana: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry
‘Locked In’ – Hoosiers Set To ‘Elevate’ Against Michigan-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton joins the show as well.
----
