No. 13 Indiana plays host to No. 23 Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:00 pm on FS1. Indiana comes into this matchup 2-0, its first 2-0 start in the Big Ten since 1991. Michigan comes in at 1-1 after a disappointing loss to Michigan State last week. Michigan has won the last 24 games in the matchup. Indiana's last win against Michigan came back in 1988. Here are our staff picks:

Jim Coyle (2-0)

Tom Allen's Indiana Hoosiers are ranked 10 spots higher than the Wolverines, yet Vegas made Michigan a 2 pt favorite, in Bloomington. I think they're wrong and I think the Hoosiers are offended. Kane Wommack's defense is playing at a very B1G level and getting better. Michigan's beleaguered secondary might be the potion to get Indiana's offense untracked. I think the Hoosiers leave no doubt beating Michigan. Prediction Indiana 42, Michigan 17

Alec Lasley (2-0)

We've seen two different sides of Michigan, the good and the bad, although its Minnesota win may not be as great anymore. IU hasn't played a full game from start to finish but has flashed its potential on both sides of the ball. If the offense can click from the start, look for the defense to continue its stellar play. Something special is happening in Bloomington this year and I don't think it stops this weekend. Prediction: Indiana 27, Michigan 20

Paul Gable (2-0)

I have gone back and forth on this game, not because I am worried about IU, but because I have no idea what Michigan team will show up. The Wolverines have spent all week trying to block out negative takes from journalists and cries for Jim Harbaugh to be replaced, and one has to wonder what impact that will have inside the locker room. Will Michigan come out ready to shut people up or will they be flat again? One thing about Michigan is they don't lose in back-to-back weeks under Harbaugh, but there's a first time for everything, right? Indiana gets off to a fast start offensively, get the running game going and the defense forces Michigan into a turnover or two and earns a hard-fought victory. Prediction: Indiana 31, Michigan 27

Jordan Gould (1-1)

Two games into the season, Indiana still hasn’t played a complete game of football on both sides of the ball for four quarters to this point. The defense has been fantastic, and I believe they will win the turnover battle again on Saturday. Hoosiers haven’t beat the Wolverines in quite some time. That changes this weekend. Prediction: Indiana 34, Michigan 24

Guest Picker

Verdell Jones (2-0)