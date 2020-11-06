Indiana will no longer be wearing these uniforms, sources told TheHoosier.com . Sources indicated that the camo gray color would be 'too white' and 'too close' to the Michigan colors. Michigan is expected to be wearing its all-white jersey combo on Saturday.

On Thursday, it was announced that Indiana would be wearing 'Salute to Service' uniforms honoring the United States veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The special uniform design incorporates Indiana's logo and markings mixed in with gray camouflage pants and tops. On the sleeves the United States flag and nine "battle" stars were to be included. Also on the helmets, names of crew members of the WWII battleship USS Indiana BB 58 were to be located.

"We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our veterans who have served our country in the past, and an equal debt to those who are doing to same all around the world today," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "We are proud to partner with adidas on this project and I know our fans will love how these uniforms look and what they represent."

Indiana has long been involved in advocating for the armed services, highlighted by the USS Indiana ship located just outside of Memorial Stadium.

"Located near the Memorial Stadium's westside elevator is the mainmast and anti-aircraft guns that came from the USS Indiana BB 58. The third of four Navy ships to bear the USS Indiana name, the 35,000-ton BB 58 was commissioned in 1942 and was first deployed to the South Pacific and then later the Central and Western Pacific during World War II," The University said this week. "The ship and its crew participated in nine battles and earned an equal number of battle stars (which is represented on the uniform sleeves), including from the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945."

Indiana is expected to make an official statement soon.