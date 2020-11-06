“I feel like that was just a letdown to all of them and they believed in me and that’s what I did,” Hendershot told the media earlier this fall.

The bulk of the charges were later dropped after he pled guilty to a lesser charge of criminal trespassing and Hendershot was welcomed back onto the team, where he immediately apologized, stating he felt “horrible and so remorseful for it,” adding he felt like he let down all the people who helped him become one of the premier tight ends in Indiana history.

Earlier this year, Hendershot committed a “huge mistake,” getting into a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend and found himself in the Monroe County Jail and suspended from the football team by head coach Tom Allen.

There was a time when Peyton Hendershot didn’t know if he would play football again for the Indiana Hoosiers.

He knew he had to regain trust, and that is exactly what he has done through two games this season.

Heading into Michigan this Saturday, Hendershot has found his groove and is returning to his 2019 form, where he caught 52 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns.

Against Rutgers last week, Hendershot reeled in six catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns. The final touchdown was the eighth of his career, which ranks him second in Indiana history. In addition, it marked his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Hendershot told the media it felt good to get back into the end zone and erase some demons from the season opener against Penn State.

“Felt good," Hendershot said. "I think I was trying to do too much against Penn State. They got on me hard and talked about playing for my teammates and taking it one snap at a time. That is my focus this week and every week."

Against Penn State, he caught only two passes for 13 yards and had a crucial drop.

Through the drops, he continues to go to Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, telling him to continue looking his way and he will come through for his offense.

“I have had two drops and they have been hard on my mind, I’ve overthought them. I keep telling him to trust in me," Hendershot added. "We all have the potential to make big plays, and I tell him keep coming to me and the next time I’m going to catch it."

He will be counted on to make catches this Saturday when Don Brown’s Michigan defense invades Bloomington, looking to rebound from last week’s disappointing game against Michigan State. The Spartans torched Michigan for 300 yards through the air.

When it comes to the Wolverines, Hendershot said it will start up front with Indiana’s offensive line against Michigan’s defensive line. In addition, the redshirt junior said the offense needs to start fast.

“I feel like sometimes we came out too slow. We can make our lives a lot easier if we come out stronger. I don’t think our execution has been as great as it can be and we need to have our best game of execution this week."