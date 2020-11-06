TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 6th

The Hoosier Daily: November 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Michigan OL Jackson Pruitt talks Indiana offer
Jackson-Davis named to Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year watch list
WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep ahead of Michigan
Tweets of the Day
🏀 @TrayceJackson makes the #MaloneAward Watch List: https://t.co/oRgd8v1zRo. pic.twitter.com/jLaiRrfcpB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 5, 2020
We are proud to represent the USS Indiana this weekend!! #LEO @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/5lIzTVXdKG— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 5, 2020
On the move. pic.twitter.com/1apoaeJld0— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 5, 2020
🗣 Elevate on 3! pic.twitter.com/Pm09vOQeIH— caleb darnell jones (@calebballsohard) November 5, 2020
Indiana will wear these “Salute to Service” uniforms for Saturday’s game with Michigan pic.twitter.com/q0VhfaAWkw— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 5, 2020
.@IndianaFootball moved into the top-15 of the AP Poll this week for the first time since 1987...— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 5, 2020
How'd they do against Michigan that year?
They got a win at home. 😏 pic.twitter.com/3hvIvust2E
Headlines
For generations, Michigan has piled pain on IU football. With Hoosiers actually ranked higher, there's hope.-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS HOPING TO MAKE WOLVERINES RESPECT THE RUN-- Hoosier Sports Report
Bedford expected to play Saturday vs. Michigan-- Crimson Quarry
IU football wants to ride the momentum into matchup against No. 23 Michigan-- Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis One of Twenty Power Forwards Named to Watch List for 2021 Karl Malone Award-- IU Athletics
Media Thursday: Michigan-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton joins the show as well.
