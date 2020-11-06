TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 6th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

We are proud to represent the USS Indiana this weekend!! #LEO @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/5lIzTVXdKG

Indiana will wear these “Salute to Service” uniforms for Saturday’s game with Michigan pic.twitter.com/q0VhfaAWkw

. @IndianaFootball moved into the top-15 of the AP Poll this week for the first time since 1987... How'd they do against Michigan that year? They got a win at home. 😏 pic.twitter.com/3hvIvust2E

Jackson-Davis One of Twenty Power Forwards Named to Watch List for 2021 Karl Malone Award-- IU Athletics

IU football wants to ride the momentum into matchup against No. 23 Michigan-- Indiana Daily Student

For generations, Michigan has piled pain on IU football. With Hoosiers actually ranked higher, there's hope.-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton joins the show as well.