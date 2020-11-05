Indiana stayed in the midwest with its most recent offer on Wednesday to 2022 OL Jackson Pruitt of Cass Tech (MI) High School. Michigan is a state that has given Indiana some of the best tools to its program over the past few years as it looks to carry on that tradition.

Pruitt talked to TheHoosier.com about the the Indiana program and the offer.

"Coach (Mike) Hart offered me and it was just a burst of joy felt inside of me when I got the offer," Pruitt said. "Indiana is a really good school with a rich history and I'm just blessed to be offered an opportunity to play there one day."

Pruitt has been in communication with the Indiana staff for a while and likes the relationship he has built.

"I’ve talked to coach Hart a few times and coach (Darren) Hiller. They both are really cool dudes that mean business," Pruitt added.

In addition to Indiana, Pruitt holds offer from programs such as Colorado, Maryland, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia among others. He is also starting to hear from Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri and Florida State.