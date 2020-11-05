Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media and talked about the final preparations ahead of IU's matchup against Michigan on Saturday.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.