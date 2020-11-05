Jackson-Davis named to Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year watch list
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to be a name talked about nationally for this upcoming season. On Thursday, he was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award list.
Jackson-Davis is one of 20 players named to the watch list and one of three Big Ten players (Nate Ruevers - Wisconsin, Seth Towns - Ohio State).
Jackson-Davis is coming off of a freshman season in which he was named to the Third-Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman team. On the season he averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebonds and 1.9 blocks per game. He was one of just four freshmen in the entire country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage and blocks. He also set an IU freshman record with 270 rebounds.
Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).
Here is the full list:
Mark Vital - Baylor, Aamir Simms - Clemson, Matthew Hurt - Duke, Drew Timme - Gonzaga, Isaiah Jackson - Kentucky , Trendon Watford - LSU, Tre Mitchell - Massachusetts, Garrison Brooks - North Carolina, Seth Towns - Ohio State, Brady Manek - Oklahoma, Hasahn French - Saint Louis, Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall, Oscar da Silva - Stanford, John Fulkerson - Tennessee, Greg Brown - Texas, Kevin Marfo - Texas A&M, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova, Oscar Tshiebwe - West Virginia, Nate Reuvers - Wisconsin.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.