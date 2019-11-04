The Hoosier Daily: November 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
2022 QB Brady Allen reacts to Indiana visit, end of 2019 season
Poll Watch: Indiana left out of AP Top-25 poll
Tweets of the Day
Indiana not ranked in the latest AP Top-25 Poll. Earns 27 votes and is the third-highest team not included. #iufb https://t.co/SFrq8nxMjp— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 3, 2019
Indiana is rated No. 21 in ESPN's latest SP+ ratings. Offense rated No. 16 and defense No. 36. #iufb https://t.co/bB3lJ5pod3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 3, 2019
Awesome time last night being back home with my guys! #LEO #GRIT @CoachAllenIU @db4hunnit @Caleb_Murphy76 @CameronKn1ght62 pic.twitter.com/F1Bcr2gqv3— Luke Wiginton (@LukeWiginton) November 3, 2019
Teams in the AP Top 25 behind Indiana in SP+:— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) November 3, 2019
#15 Notre Dame - SP+ 25
#17 Cincinnati - SP+ 35
#18 Iowa - SP+ 22
#20 Kansas St - SP+ 32
#21 Boise St - SP+ 45
#22 Wake Forest - SP+ 46
#23 SMU - SP+ 40
#24 San Diego St - SP+ 68
#25 Navy - SP+ 31#iufb
Tom Allen mentioned it last night, Peyton Ramsey/Michael Penix Jr. playing almost equal time. Stats are very close, too:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 3, 2019
Penix: 110-of-160 (68.8%) 1,394 yards, 10 TDs
Ramsey: 113-of-157 (72%) 1,302 yards, 9 TDs
Through 9 games, IU has the No. 1 pass offense in the B1G. #iufb
Full AP ballot reveal.— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) November 3, 2019
IU is ranked in 14 ballots, up from just Rece Davis last week. Most of them have IU at 25.
Mark Whicker is LA Daily News has #iufb at 19, the highest of any reporter. Davis has IU at 20. @TheHoosierNet pic.twitter.com/UJzoxKCWJ4
Headlines
Michael Penix Jr. makes short-lived return in IU football 34-3 win over Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student
IU football running back Stevie Scott III rumbles for another big game against Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student
Should Indiana be Worried About the Opening at Florida State? -- Hoosier Maven
Who will replace Willie Taggart at FSU? Some names to watch -- Tampa Bay Times
----
