football

Poll Watch: Indiana left out of AP Top-25 poll

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Indiana approaches the top-25 during its historic 2019 season.

USA Today Images

Indiana has ventured into territory the program hasn't seen since the early 1990s after extending a four-game Big Ten win streak with a 34-3 win over Northwesters and finding its seventh win for the first time since 2007.

It's only two losses have come at the hands of Ohio State (51-10) and Michigan State (40-31).

The recent success has propelled the Hoosiers toward the anticipation of cracking the top-25 for the first time since 1994. This is how Indiana fared in several ranking systems through the day Sunday.

Indiana's position in various top-25 polls after Week 10
Poll Position Change

Associated Press Top-25 Poll

-- (27 votes)

+23 votes

Amway Coaches Poll

-- (44 votes)

+26 votes

ESPN SP+ Ratings

No. 21

+2

ESPN Power Rankings

No. 25

N/A

CBS Power Rankings

No. 39

+10

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI)

No. 36

+1

Indiana has a bye for week 11, but it plays Penn State, Michigan and Purdue in order to finish the season.

{{ article.author_name }}