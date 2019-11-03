Poll Watch: Indiana left out of AP Top-25 poll
Indiana approaches the top-25 during its historic 2019 season.
Indiana has ventured into territory the program hasn't seen since the early 1990s after extending a four-game Big Ten win streak with a 34-3 win over Northwesters and finding its seventh win for the first time since 2007.
It's only two losses have come at the hands of Ohio State (51-10) and Michigan State (40-31).
The recent success has propelled the Hoosiers toward the anticipation of cracking the top-25 for the first time since 1994. This is how Indiana fared in several ranking systems through the day Sunday.
|Poll
|Position
|Change
|
-- (27 votes)
|
+23 votes
|
-- (44 votes)
|
+26 votes
|
No. 21
|
+2
|
No. 25
|
N/A
|
No. 39
|
+10
|
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI)
|
No. 36
|
+1
Indiana has a bye for week 11, but it plays Penn State, Michigan and Purdue in order to finish the season.
----
