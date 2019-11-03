Indiana has ventured into territory the program hasn't seen since the early 1990s after extending a four-game Big Ten win streak with a 34-3 win over Northwesters and finding its seventh win for the first time since 2007.

It's only two losses have come at the hands of Ohio State (51-10) and Michigan State (40-31).

The recent success has propelled the Hoosiers toward the anticipation of cracking the top-25 for the first time since 1994. This is how Indiana fared in several ranking systems through the day Sunday.