Top Indiana 2022 target, Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen, talked to TheHoosier.com about his impression of new Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and his reaction to the end of his 2019 season.

After suffering a close 21-20 loss to Heritage Hills in the second round of sectionals Friday, Gibson Southern 2022 quarterback Brady Allen made his way to Bloomington for the Indiana-Northwestern game Saturday.

He's made a number of visits, primarily to the top Indiana schools – Notre Dame, Indiana and Purdue – but also a couple to Ohio State and one to Virginia Tech as well. His last visit was to Notre Dame for the win against USC.

But his visit to Indiana was "great," he said, as he got to have conversations with Indiana head coach Tom Allen and quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.