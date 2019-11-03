News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 16:50:45 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Review: Northwestern

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

Indiana earned their seventh win of the season on Saturday night, trouncing a struggling Northwestern team 34-3 in Bloomington. The victory secured Indiana’s first winning season since 2007 and marked Indiana’s fourth consecutive Big Ten win for the first time since 1993. Using Pro Football Focus, TheHoosier.com will look at what went well and what the Hoosiers can improve upon.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Stevie Scott strolls into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns of the day.
Stevie Scott strolls into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns of the day. ((USA Today-Brian Spurlock))

Quarterback's shine again

Once again Indiana’s quarterbacks performed admirably, with both Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey grading out as the Hoosiers top ranked players from Saturday’s contest. Ramsey graded out just ahead of Penix for the game, although Penix ranked better from a throwing standpoint. With the constant injury questions surrounding Penix, the continued solid play from Ramsey should be an encouraging sign moving forward for Indiana. Both quarterbacks particularly shined when not under pressure, completing 9-of-10 passes for 143 yards under such circumstances.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}