Once again Indiana’s quarterbacks performed admirably, with both Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey grading out as the Hoosiers top ranked players from Saturday’s contest. Ramsey graded out just ahead of Penix for the game, although Penix ranked better from a throwing standpoint. With the constant injury questions surrounding Penix, the continued solid play from Ramsey should be an encouraging sign moving forward for Indiana. Both quarterbacks particularly shined when not under pressure, completing 9-of-10 passes for 143 yards under such circumstances.