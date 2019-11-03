PFF Review: Northwestern
Indiana earned their seventh win of the season on Saturday night, trouncing a struggling Northwestern team 34-3 in Bloomington. The victory secured Indiana’s first winning season since 2007 and marked Indiana’s fourth consecutive Big Ten win for the first time since 1993. Using Pro Football Focus, TheHoosier.com will look at what went well and what the Hoosiers can improve upon.
Quarterback's shine again
Once again Indiana’s quarterbacks performed admirably, with both Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey grading out as the Hoosiers top ranked players from Saturday’s contest. Ramsey graded out just ahead of Penix for the game, although Penix ranked better from a throwing standpoint. With the constant injury questions surrounding Penix, the continued solid play from Ramsey should be an encouraging sign moving forward for Indiana. Both quarterbacks particularly shined when not under pressure, completing 9-of-10 passes for 143 yards under such circumstances.
