The Hoosier Daily: November 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Louisiana Tech
Tweets of the Day
Holiday Pick-It Sale: SAVE 50% or pay just $75 on an ENTIRE year's subscription to https://t.co/utbzmC9avF or save on Rivals Fan Shop/adidas gear before Nov. 30! #iufb #iubb https://t.co/Ijt9xMR6Qe— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) November 26, 2019
With a win on Saturday, IUFB would win the decade series over Purdue (2010-2019) at 6-4. The last decade win for IU: the 1940s!— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) November 27, 2019
Former Hoosier Tre Roberson getting NFL interest at DB. He was the first true freshman to ever start at QB for Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/tbdxNBPUOy— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 26, 2019
Jake Forrester's NCAA Waiver Approved; Owls Forward Immediately Eligible to Play https://t.co/Xxi6G1yBPz— Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) November 26, 2019
Former #iubb guard Vijay Blackmon (now at Division II Lindenwood University) scores 12 points on 4-11 shooting and had 4 assists tonight at Illinois.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 27, 2019
Illinois defeated Lindenwood 117-65.
Tom Crean asked about Aaron Henry said Tom Izzo's lucky he's not still the coach at Indiana because he would have never let Henry leave the state.— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) November 26, 2019
Headlines
He's spent 50 years as scorekeeper for the Frankfort basketball Hot Dogs -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball 'gentle giant' Kent Benson battling devastating losses -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech (11-25-19) -- IU Film Room
‘What have you done today to beat Purdue’: IU searching for revenge in Bucket game -- The Hoosier Network
Podcast: Will they, won't they play at Purdue? -- Hoosier Sports Network
