With a win on Saturday, IUFB would win the decade series over Purdue (2010-2019) at 6-4. The last decade win for IU: the 1940s!

Former Hoosier Tre Roberson getting NFL interest at DB. He was the first true freshman to ever start at QB for Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/tbdxNBPUOy

Former #iubb guard Vijay Blackmon (now at Division II Lindenwood University) scores 12 points on 4-11 shooting and had 4 assists tonight at Illinois. Illinois defeated Lindenwood 117-65.

Tom Crean asked about Aaron Henry said Tom Izzo's lucky he's not still the coach at Indiana because he would have never let Henry leave the state.

He's spent 50 years as scorekeeper for the Frankfort basketball Hot Dogs -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball 'gentle giant' Kent Benson battling devastating losses -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech (11-25-19) -- IU Film Room

‘What have you done today to beat Purdue’: IU searching for revenge in Bucket game -- The Hoosier Network

Podcast: Will they, won't they play at Purdue? -- Hoosier Sports Network