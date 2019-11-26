Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has been selected as a semifinalst for the 2019 Broyles Award, the first Hoosier staffer to be selected in program history.

Indiana offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Broyles Award, honoring the nation's top assistant, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

DeBoer had been one of 41 assistants in the selection pool and was selected by the foundation, becoming the first Indiana assistant to become a semifinalist.

DeBoer joins the likes of Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady and others. Five Big Ten assistants were selected as semifinalists.

In DeBoer's first season at Indiana, the Hoosiers are first in the big Ten in pass offense, second in time of possession, completion percentage, first downs, completions and pass attempts, tied for second in sacks allowed, third in total offense and pass yards per attempt, and fourth in pass efficiency and third-down conversions.

DeBoer has guided Indiana to six 30-point conference games, a program record, and to five straight conference 30-point games, also a program record.

If Indiana quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Mike Penix's seasons were combined, They would lead the Big Ten in passing by a wide margin. They combine for 3,284 yards. No single Big Ten passer has more than 2,679. Their 20 touchdowns would be fourth in the conference.

The winner of the 2019 Broyles Award will be announced Dec. 10 after five finalists are selected from the 15 and meet in Little Rock, Arkansas. Former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Maryland head coach Mike Locksley won the award last year.