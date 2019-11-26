The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the visiting Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Monday night by a score of 88-75, marking their sixth consecutive victory to start the season. The Hoosiers received several standout performances, including a double-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis along with an 18-point night from Junior guard Al Durham.

The Indiana offense was once again firing on all cylinders to start the game, putting up 52 first half points and looking unstoppable for long stretches of time. However, fast forward to the second half and the Indiana offense slowed down, shooting just 32% from the field in the latter half of the game.

However, as we’ve seen multiple times this season, the free throw line was the saving grace for Indiana. Despite struggling from the field, the Hoosiers attempted 28 second half free throws and finished the game with a free throw rate of 67.9, their second highest total of the season trailing only the November 12th victory over North Alabama.

Indiana’s aggregate offensive numbers did not look as good as they have at times this season; the team finished with an effective field goal percentage of 53.6% along with a turnover rate of 21.8%. Despite their struggles, the Hoosiers were able to get to the charity strike and effectively ice the game in the second half. In the future, Indiana will be able to overcome some of their mistake if they continue to get to the line and convert at such a high rate.