TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss the tale of two halves that was Indiana's 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday in Bloomington.

The trio touched on the uncharacteristic turnovers, the exceptional play in the first half and what made Indiana see its dip in the second half. Also included in the discussion was some talk about De'Ron Davis' lack of minutes and the influence Devonte Green has had on the Indiana offense in his return.

The Indiana Basketball Report will return Sunday following the South Dakota State game, which takes place Saturday.