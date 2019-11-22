Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Whop Philyor is still in concussion protocol, Tom Allen said. Expects to know more this afternoon. Appears to be unknown until Saturday unless otherwise stated on Allen’s radio show tonight. #iufb

Congrats @juwanmorgan @IndianaMBB on your new deal with the #Jazz - so well deserved- special times ahead #NBAJourney #EdgeFamily pic.twitter.com/MlLAsj6toa

Tom Allen on contacting the Big Ten about the non-call on targeting on the hit on Whop Philyor. "I want them to know we are a very good football team and I think we deserve to have treatment and have things called the way they deserve to be called." #iufb

Tom Allen said the #iufb 2015 class will be the class that "turned this thing." Current 5th years' national recruiting ratings: H. Littlejohn: No. 851 S. Stepaniak: No. 1,036 N. Westbrook: No. 1,285 A. Brown: No. 1,464 D. Hale: No. 1,555 D. Love: 1,822 R. Jones: No. 1,911

Allen talks about targeting non-call on Whop Philyor -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana is having its best year in decades. It wouldn’t be here without Peyton Ramsey -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana can have another narrative-changing moment this weekend with win over Michigan -- Saturday Tradition

Indiana vs. Princeton (11-20-19) -- IU Film Room

With Garcia Marquette-bound, where do the Hoosiers go next? -- Hoosier Sports Report