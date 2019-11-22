The Hoosier Daily: November 22
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Indiana's fifth-year seniors have provided vessel for change in Bloomington
Thursday Notebook: Whop Philyor's status, previewing Michigan
Behind The Curtain: Rivals Michigan insider discusses the Wolverines
Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Michigan
Whop Philyor is still in concussion protocol, Tom Allen said. Expects to know more this afternoon.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 21, 2019
Appears to be unknown until Saturday unless otherwise stated on Allen’s radio show tonight. #iufb
Congrats @juwanmorgan @IndianaMBB on your new deal with the #Jazz- so well deserved- special times ahead #NBAJourney #EdgeFamily pic.twitter.com/MlLAsj6toa— Edge Sports Intl. (@Edge_Sports) November 21, 2019
Utah Jazz Sign Juwan Morgan pic.twitter.com/BPMVneqndE— Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) November 22, 2019
Tom Allen on contacting the Big Ten about the non-call on targeting on the hit on Whop Philyor.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 22, 2019
"I want them to know we are a very good football team and I think we deserve to have treatment and have things called the way they deserve to be called." #iufb
#ComeEarly 3:10pm and help us honor #iufb senior Nick Westbrook @nick_west15 #SeniorDay #BeatMichigan #LEO pic.twitter.com/GQ2UvL477L— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) November 21, 2019
Tom Allen said the #iufb 2015 class will be the class that "turned this thing."— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 21, 2019
Current 5th years' national recruiting ratings:
H. Littlejohn: No. 851
S. Stepaniak: No. 1,036
N. Westbrook: No. 1,285
A. Brown: No. 1,464
D. Hale: No. 1,555
D. Love: 1,822
R. Jones: No. 1,911
Doug Crusan, Joe Huff & Ted Smith join #IUFB this week. pic.twitter.com/1bP1looUbc— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 22, 2019
Allen talks about targeting non-call on Whop Philyor -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana is having its best year in decades. It wouldn’t be here without Peyton Ramsey -- The Hoosier Network
Indiana can have another narrative-changing moment this weekend with win over Michigan -- Saturday Tradition
Indiana vs. Princeton (11-20-19) -- IU Film Room
With Garcia Marquette-bound, where do the Hoosiers go next? -- Hoosier Sports Report
