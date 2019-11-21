News More News
Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Michigan

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Fresh off of facing a top-25 opponent in No. 9 Penn State, Indiana head coach Tom Allen joins IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on the weekly football radio at the Bloomington Holiday Inn to preview another top-25 opponent in No. 14 Michigan.

Follow along with live updates at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.

