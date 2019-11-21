TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss the highlights of Indiana' 79-54 win over Princeton on Wednesday evening in Bloomington. The trio touch on Devonte Green's comeback from a hamstring injury, Joey Brunk's offensive showing against Princeton and how a weak non-conference schedule could spell out how the Hoosiers will fare if slow first halves and weak perimeter play continue into Big Ten season.