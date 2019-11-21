Indiana put together another strong offensive performance, finishing the contest with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 121.3 along with an effective field goal percentage of 59.1% on the night. Trayce Jackson-Davis led all Indiana players in offensive rating, followed by Justin Smith, Al Durham, and Devonte Green behind him.

However, it is without a doubt Green that deserves the most praise out of that entire group, as he was phenomenal all night long. Green, in just his second game back from injury, recorded 16 points and 4 assists to just one turnover in 26 minutes of action. The senior guard was not only exciting and explosive on offense, but steady and under control as well.