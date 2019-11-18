Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨#IUFB’s game vs. Michigan this Saturday at Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 3:30 pm EST and be televised on @espn! — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 17, 2019

2021 South Bend guard Blake Wesley on his #iubb official visit (not committed). pic.twitter.com/45paegJmT5 — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 17, 2019

UConn knocks off No. 15 Florida 62-59. #iubb to face UConn on Dec. 10 at Jimmy V Classic in NYC. — KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 17, 2019

Trayvon Mullen, the brother of #iufb freshman CB Tiawan Mullen, just intercepted the Cincinnati Bengals to seal the game for the Oakland Raiders. — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 18, 2019

So this is pretty wild. Based on my post-game win expectancy figure, we should have seen a *crazy* string of upsets yesterday.



Cincinnati > USF (22% postgame win exp)

Penn State > Indiana (27%)

Oklahoma > Baylor (29%)

UL-Laf > S Alabama (33%)

Georgia > Auburn (49%) — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 17, 2019

Headlines