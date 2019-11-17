News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 17:45:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: Troy

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

The Indiana Hoosiers secured their fourth consecutive victory to open the season, defeating the visiting Troy Trojans by a score of 100-62 on Saturday night. This game arguably represented Indiana’s most complete performance of the season, with several encouraging takeaways.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Justin Smith continues his impressive start to the season offensively. (Brian Spurlock USA Today)
Justin Smith continues his impressive start to the season offensively. (Brian Spurlock USA Today)

Offensive efficiency

Indiana finished the game with an offensive efficiency rating of 129.9, their second highest total of the season after their season opening win against Western Illinois. The Hoosiers also recorded an impressive effective field goal percentage of 60.8%, along with converting on nearly 40% of their attempts from behind the arc.

Indiana also received several standout individual performances, including a double-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a 22-point performance from Justin Smith who led Indiana in offensive rating at 164. Damezi Anderson also had his best game as a Hoosier, coming off the bench to record 14 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes, including a pair of three-pointers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}