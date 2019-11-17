By the Numbers: Troy
The Indiana Hoosiers secured their fourth consecutive victory to open the season, defeating the visiting Troy Trojans by a score of 100-62 on Saturday night. This game arguably represented Indiana’s most complete performance of the season, with several encouraging takeaways.
Offensive efficiency
Indiana finished the game with an offensive efficiency rating of 129.9, their second highest total of the season after their season opening win against Western Illinois. The Hoosiers also recorded an impressive effective field goal percentage of 60.8%, along with converting on nearly 40% of their attempts from behind the arc.
Indiana also received several standout individual performances, including a double-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a 22-point performance from Justin Smith who led Indiana in offensive rating at 164. Damezi Anderson also had his best game as a Hoosier, coming off the bench to record 14 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes, including a pair of three-pointers.
