The Indiana Hoosiers dropped their third game of the season, falling in a hard-fought battle to Penn State in State College. Using the Pro Football Focus database, TheHoosier.com will analyze the game to see what went well and what went not so well for the Hoosiers.
Matthew Bedford struggles
Indiana received their second lowest great in pass protection of the season, trailing only the week three loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. One of the major weak points amongst the offensive line according to PFF was the play of true freshman left tackle Matthew Bedford.
Bedford received a pass block grade of just 16.5, his lowest of the season by nearly 30 points, along with giving up seven quarterback hurries on the game. To put that into perspective, Indiana’s other four offensive line starters combined to give up seven quarterback hurries in the game.
