Indiana received their second lowest great in pass protection of the season, trailing only the week three loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. One of the major weak points amongst the offensive line according to PFF was the play of true freshman left tackle Matthew Bedford.

Bedford received a pass block grade of just 16.5, his lowest of the season by nearly 30 points, along with giving up seven quarterback hurries on the game. To put that into perspective, Indiana’s other four offensive line starters combined to give up seven quarterback hurries in the game.