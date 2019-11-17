Poll Watch: Hoosiers fall out of AP Top-25
Indiana was dropped out of the Associated Press Top-25 Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll after spending just one week in the top-25 before losing 34-27 to No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.
This is where the Hoosiers stand in each of several polls after that loss.
Indiana's time in the Associated Press Top-25 didn't last long, after the Hoosiers broke into the poll for the first time in 25 years last week. A loss to No. 9 Penn State – who remained at that position in the poll this week –was impressive for a young Indiana team but apparently did not impress the committees that compile the polls.
The Hoosiers will have some work to do if they want to finish in the poll for the first time since 1988, as they have No. 12 Michigan awaiting them next week and Purdue in the final week.
|Poll
|Position
|Change
|
-- (47 points)
|
-3 (-61 points)
|
-- (39 points)
|
-3 (-84 points)
|
NR
|
Dropped from No. 22
|
No. 29
|
+6
|
No. 20
|
-1
|
No. 26
|
+1
