News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 06:48:01 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 18

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Poll Watch: Hoosiers fall out of AP Top-25

PFF Review: Penn State

By The Numbers: Troy

Morning Musings: November 17

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Sophomore forward Damezi Anderson starting to find his shooting touch -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers Find Success Stretching the Floor Against Troy -- IU Athletics

Reports: Indiana Got in One Last Visit With Dawson Garcia Today -- The Daily Hoosier

Indiana vs. Troy -- IU Film Room

1990-91 Indiana Team Signed Basketball and Ticket Stub -- Assembly Call

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}