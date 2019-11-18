The Hoosier Daily: November 18
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Poll Watch: Hoosiers fall out of AP Top-25
Tweets of the Day
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨#IUFB’s game vs. Michigan this Saturday at Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 3:30 pm EST and be televised on @espn!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 17, 2019
#IUMS captures the @B1GSoccer Tournament Championship via a 4-3 advantage in PKs! pic.twitter.com/j280OzCeOJ— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 17, 2019
2021 South Bend guard Blake Wesley on his #iubb official visit (not committed). pic.twitter.com/45paegJmT5— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 17, 2019
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 18, 2019
🏀 DJ White @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 12 pts (2-3 3FG), 5 rebs
🏀 Nick Zeisloft @n_zeis2 (@GLeagueWarriors): 7 pts
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@soliver_wue🇩🇪): 6 pts, 3 asts
🏀 Earl Calloway @EC_Eleven11 (Monbus Obradoiro🇪🇸): 3 pts, 4 asts
(2/2)
UConn knocks off No. 15 Florida 62-59. #iubb to face UConn on Dec. 10 at Jimmy V Classic in NYC.— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 17, 2019
Trayvon Mullen, the brother of #iufb freshman CB Tiawan Mullen, just intercepted the Cincinnati Bengals to seal the game for the Oakland Raiders.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 18, 2019
So this is pretty wild. Based on my post-game win expectancy figure, we should have seen a *crazy* string of upsets yesterday.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 17, 2019
Cincinnati > USF (22% postgame win exp)
Penn State > Indiana (27%)
Oklahoma > Baylor (29%)
UL-Laf > S Alabama (33%)
Georgia > Auburn (49%)
Headlines
----
