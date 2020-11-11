TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 11th

The Hoosier Daily: November 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 9 Around the NFL
2022 Avery Brown building bonds with Indiana, Missouri, others
Recruits react to Hoosiers being ranked in Top Ten
Locker Room Talk: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB @CoachAllenIU explains the One Word philosophy #Hoosiers #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/2D6M1hzoUg— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2020
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 10, 2020
🔴🔴 16-for-16 🔴🔴
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/h6wmLDUIBR
Pull up. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sF3f6wPwdc— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 10, 2020
Updated Fall FB Leaderboard— Denton Sagerman (@denton_sagerman) November 11, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 #IUBase @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/b8899DoI2w
The Hoosiers' play has earned them their 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘗 𝘛𝘰𝘱-25 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 1969.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 10, 2020
You think @CoachAllenIU and @IndianaFootball are finished? Not a chance. 🙅♂️ #LEO pic.twitter.com/LUhfOhJafE
Well embedded moles in Bloomington continue to highlight Indiana freshman Trey Galloway. A potential starter for the Hoosiers on the wing. Remember the name.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 10, 2020
