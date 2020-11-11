 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 11th
The Hoosier Daily: November 11th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 9 Around the NFL

2022 Avery Brown building bonds with Indiana, Missouri, others

Recruits react to Hoosiers being ranked in Top Ten

Locker Room Talk: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State

For Penix, redemption awaits at Michigan State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football coach Tom Allen tells Pat McAfee he keeps putting himself at risk with celebrations-- Indy Star

FRYFOGLE SHINES BRIGHT IN WIN VERSUS MICHIGAN-- Hoosiers Sports Report

Hoosiers ranked No. 16 in AP preseason poll-- Crimson Quarry

DiPrimio Notebook – Winning, Not Awards Drive IU’s Penix-- IU Athletics

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Named To Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List-- IU Athletics

Crider Named Wuerffel Trophy Nominee-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Brendan Sweeney of the French Lick Golf Resort will join the show.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

----

