TheHoosier - Locker Room Talk: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State

At 3-0, the Indiana Hoosiers enter this week in unchartered territory.

Not since 1987 has Indiana knocked off a top ten program.

Not since 1987 has Indiana knocked off Michigan, and for the first time in program history the Hoosiers have defeated both Penn State and Michigan in the same season.

And, for head coach Tom Allen, none of it matters as he is focused solely on his 10th ranked Hoosiers traveling this Saturday to East Lansing, Michigan for a date with Michigan State.

After all, it is a team he has not beaten since arriving in Bloomington.

Meeting with the media Monday, Allen said he and his team have all their focus on Michigan State this week.

“Ton of respect for them. Opportunity for us to play for the Brass Spittoon, which is a trophy game for us here that we have placed a high value on and have not been able to attain that trophy since I’ve been the head coach here so really excited about our opportunity to play a very tough, hard nosed, hard playing football team that will be playing their best football. This is the biggest game of the season for us because it’s the next one,” Allen said.

A season ago, Indiana lost 40-31 at Michigan State. Quarterback Michael Penix completed 20-straight passes and finished with 286 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding another with his feet for the Hoosiers last year.

With five seconds left, Michigan State hit a 21-yard field goal and then added a fumble recovery for a score on the final play as Indiana’s hook and ladder attempt failed.