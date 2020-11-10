TheHoosier - Recruits react to Hoosiers being ranked in Top Ten

It was not that long ago that nobody paid much attention to the Indiana football team.

In 122 seasons of football, there's been winless seasons, close calls and near falls and a program that has produced a 470-661-38 record during its history, but all those things are changing.

This is a new Indiana.

This is a team that knocked off Penn State and Michigan for the first time in the same season, this is a program that knocked off Michigan for the first time since 1987, defeated a top 10 program for the first time since 1987 and find themselves ranked 10th in the country -- their highest ranking since 1969.

The national media has noticed, and so have recruits from not only Indiana, but across the nation.