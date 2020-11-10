TheHoosier - Recruits react to Hoosiers being ranked in Top Ten

Recruits react to Hoosiers being ranked in Top Ten
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
It was not that long ago that nobody paid much attention to the Indiana football team.
In 122 seasons of football, there's been winless seasons, close calls and near falls and a program that has produced a 470-661-38 record during its history, but all those things are changing.
This is a new Indiana.
This is a team that knocked off Penn State and Michigan for the first time in the same season, this is a program that knocked off Michigan for the first time since 1987, defeated a top 10 program for the first time since 1987 and find themselves ranked 10th in the country -- their highest ranking since 1969.
The national media has noticed, and so have recruits from not only Indiana, but across the nation.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news