Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

The Eagles were on a bye this week, and will resume action on the road against the New York Giants next Sunday at 1 PM ET.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Photo Courtesy: San Francisco Chronicle

Coleman was inactive on Thursday night for San Francisco against Green Bay due to an injury he suffered to his knee last weekend against Seattle. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Coleman would be out “for a little bit of time.” In his absence, the 49ers lost to the Packers, 34-17.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

After being listed as inactive for Miami’s previous three games, Howard was back in the lineup against Arizona due to injuries to Myles Gaskin (knee) and Matt Breida (hamstring). Howard led the Dolphins running back group with 10 carries for the afternoon, rushing for 19 yards and a touchdown. Howard’s score gives him four rushing touchdowns in the five games he has played in this season. Also, Howard had his longest run of the season with an eight-yard dash. The Dolphins defeated the Cardinals on Sunday, 34-31.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine did not receive any targets and played in just 5 snaps on offense for Tennessee against Chicago on Sunday afternoon. The wide receiver has taken a step back the past three weeks, playing in just nine total snaps on offense over the past three games for the Titans. The Titans defeated the Bears, 24-17.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas caught just one pass for eight receiving yards at tight end for Carolina on Sunday afternoon against Kansas City. Thomas received only two targets on the day. The Panthers lost to the Chiefs, 33-31.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs missed Chicago’s game against Tennessee as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List. For Spriggs, it comes at an unfortunate time, as the offensive tackle received playing time last week against New Orleans. TheHoosier.com wishes Spriggs for a speedy recovery. The Bears lost to the Titans, 24-17.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Martin did not receive any playing time for Washington against New York on Sunday afternoon. Martin is currently listed as the backup left guard for Washington, behind Wes Schweitzer on the depth chart. The Football Team lost to the Giants, 23-20.



Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Once again, Feeney played in every one of the 79 snaps on offense for Los Angeles against Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. Feeney is currently listed as the starting center for the Chargers, as well as the backup left guard on the depth chart. The Chargers lost to the Raiders, 31-26.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold III played in just 26 snaps (47 percent) on offense for Tennessee against Chicago on Sunday afternoon. He suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the remainder of the game midway through the contest. The Titans defeated the Bears, 24-17.

