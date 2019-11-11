The Hoosier Daily: November 11
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Poll Watch: Indiana cracks the top-25 for first time since 1994
Indiana leaned on Rob Phinisee when it got tough versus Portland State
Hoosier Breakdown: Portland State
Tweets of the Day
No. 24!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 10, 2019
For the first time since Sept. 20, 1994, #IUFB is ranked in the AP poll! pic.twitter.com/XVcZgCnWq7
Rece Davis had Indiana at No. 18 here. #iufb https://t.co/xdGKChliIY— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 10, 2019
24th in the AP is nice and all, but...#iufb is 19TH in S&P+ YOU GUYS https://t.co/XzTp82iCxl— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) November 10, 2019
Installment 7 of #iubb GIF analysis for @insidethehall / @AssemblyCall— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 10, 2019
IU's offense struggled in the halfcourt against a Portland State team that packed the paint.
So it took moments like this, Rob Phinisee weaving into the lane, to create for others like Trayce Jackson-Davis. pic.twitter.com/FvtyImynXy
FSU coach Leonard Hamilton improves to 5-0 v Florida coach Mike White. Seminoles will play at Assembly Hall on Dec. 3 vs #iubb in ACC-Big Ten challenge. https://t.co/siyETbwGpP— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 11, 2019
Need tickets for upcoming #iubb home games?— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) November 10, 2019
The @SeatGeek marketplace has you covered:
- North Alabama (from $1)
- Troy (from $7)
- Princeton (from $1)
- Louisiana Tech (from $1)
- South Dakota State (from $9)
- Florida State (from $21)
Link: https://t.co/xaeU4a8fgo
Headlines
No. 9 IU men’s soccer blanks Ohio State in Big Ten tournament quarterfinal -- Indiana Daily Student
IU women’s basketball has record day en route to 111-47 beatdown of Nicholls State -- Indiana Daily Student
IU football cracks AP Top 25 for first time since 1994 -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football is ranked. A lot has changed since it was top 25-worthy -- Indianapolis Star
3 takeaways from win vs Portland State -- Hoosier State of Mind
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.