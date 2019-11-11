News More News
The Hoosier Daily: November 11

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Poll Watch: Indiana cracks the top-25 for first time since 1994

Indiana leaned on Rob Phinisee when it got tough versus Portland State

Hoosier Breakdown: Portland State

Romeo Langford recalled by the Boston Celtics

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

No. 9 IU men’s soccer blanks Ohio State in Big Ten tournament quarterfinal -- Indiana Daily Student

IU women’s basketball has record day en route to 111-47 beatdown of Nicholls State -- Indiana Daily Student

IU football cracks AP Top 25 for first time since 1994 -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football is ranked. A lot has changed since it was top 25-worthy -- Indianapolis Star

3 takeaways from win vs Portland State -- Hoosier State of Mind

