Hoosier Breakdown: Portland St.
Indiana held off an athletic Portland State squad at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon, 85-74. Find out how the Hoosiers did it -- "Hoosier Breakdown: Portland State" is next.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news