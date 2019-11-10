Former Indiana guard Romeo Langford has been recalled by the Boston Celtics less than a week after being designated to the Maine Red Claws in the G League.

Former Indiana guard and five-star in-state prospect Romeo Langford was recalled by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the team announced, less than a week after sending him to the G League.

After recovering from his hand injury and working his way back to health throughout the summer, Langford was designated to the Maine Red Claws on Nov. 4 and made his debut Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats.

His debut would be the only game he played for Maine before he was recalled by the Celtics. He recorded 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, five rebounds, two assists, six blocks, a steal and just two turnovers.