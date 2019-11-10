Poll Watch: Indiana cracks the top-25 for first time since 1994
After being left out of the Associated Press Top-25 and the Amway Coaches Poll top-25 last week following the extension of a four-game win streak, Indiana has finally cracked the top-25 in both polls following a bye week.
It's ranking in the AP poll marks the first time the Hoosiers have been ranked in the top-25 since 1994 and the highest its been ranked since 1993.
Wake Forest (36-17 loss to Virginia Tech), Kansas State (27-24 loss to Texas) and San Diego State (17-13 loss to Nevada) all dropped out of both polls to provide room for the Hoosiers, who could not advance their cause on bye.
Penn State fell to No. 9 in the poll after losing to Minnesota over the weekend, setting up a battle between No. 24 Indiana and No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley next week.
This is where the Hoosiers stand in other polls this week.
|Poll
|Position
|Change
|
No. 24
|
+81 points
|
No. 25
|
+79 points
|
No. 22
|
N/A
|
No. 35
|
+1
|
No. 27
|
+12
----
