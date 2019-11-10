News More News
Poll Watch: Indiana cracks the top-25 for first time since 1994

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
After being left out of the Associated Press Top-25 and the Amway Coaches Poll top-25 last week following the extension of a four-game win streak, Indiana has finally cracked the top-25 in both polls following a bye week.

It's ranking in the AP poll marks the first time the Hoosiers have been ranked in the top-25 since 1994 and the highest its been ranked since 1993.

Wake Forest (36-17 loss to Virginia Tech), Kansas State (27-24 loss to Texas) and San Diego State (17-13 loss to Nevada) all dropped out of both polls to provide room for the Hoosiers, who could not advance their cause on bye.

Penn State fell to No. 9 in the poll after losing to Minnesota over the weekend, setting up a battle between No. 24 Indiana and No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley next week.

This is where the Hoosiers stand in other polls this week.

Indiana position in various top-25 polls after week 11
Poll Position Change

AP Top-25

No. 24

+81 points

Amway Coaches Poll

No. 25

+79 points

ESPN Power Rankings

No. 22

N/A

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI)

No. 35

+1

CBS Power Rankings

No. 27

+12

{{ article.author_name }}