After being left out of the Associated Press Top-25 and the Amway Coaches Poll top-25 last week following the extension of a four-game win streak, Indiana has finally cracked the top-25 in both polls following a bye week.

It's ranking in the AP poll marks the first time the Hoosiers have been ranked in the top-25 since 1994 and the highest its been ranked since 1993.

Wake Forest (36-17 loss to Virginia Tech), Kansas State (27-24 loss to Texas) and San Diego State (17-13 loss to Nevada) all dropped out of both polls to provide room for the Hoosiers, who could not advance their cause on bye.

Penn State fell to No. 9 in the poll after losing to Minnesota over the weekend, setting up a battle between No. 24 Indiana and No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley next week.

This is where the Hoosiers stand in other polls this week.