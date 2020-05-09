The Hoosier Daily: May 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Introduction: Jalen Washington
Three-Point Play: Reclassing prospects, Rahsool Diggins, more
Jovan Swann has a high standard for his, IU defensive line's 2020 season
Tweets of the Day
From the time you entered this world 20 years ago, you continue to AMAZE me. You are such a blessed young man and I am so proud to call you my son❤. I wish you a Happy 20th Birthday. I love you to pieces. Keep excelling, everything that God has in store for you is yours. pic.twitter.com/j8t8mqrcOb— Takisha Penix 🇯🇲 (@his_star4life) May 8, 2020
Not that you need the reminder, but Troy Williams could absolutely fly. #FlashbackFriday@troywilliams_ | @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/uoMyGiVwAR— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) May 8, 2020
Chief medical officer Brian Hainline: "the testing component – especially getting a rapid-diagnostic test on the one hand, then understanding immunity on the other – that’s going to have to really improve over the next several weeks.” https://t.co/7TgdSWEKM2— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 9, 2020
Just an interesting quote from Jovan Swann's time with the media Wednesday, regarding leadership:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 8, 2020
"Everybody wants to be a winner, so just do what winners do." #iufb
Peak design here by @IndianaFootball showing some love to Louisiana 2021 WR Raheem Roberts #iufb https://t.co/UDVwLkkwvi— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 8, 2020
Headlines
IU volleyball recruiting class ranks 15th — a program best -- Indianapolis Star
‘He is fearless’: Indiana recruiting target Skyy Clark has the basketball world at attention -- Inside The Hall
Hoosiers in the NBA: Victor Oladipo -- Inside The Hall
The time IU basketball made a man in Iowa $500,000...and he didn’t know it -- Crimson Quarry
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.