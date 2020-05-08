Indiana graduate transfer defensive end Jovan Swann has high expectations for himself before his final year of college football.

“The main focus for me, in my eyes, is I need to double the number of sacks I got last season,” Swann said during a Zoom conference with the media Wednesday. “At least.”

Swann was one of Stanford’s most productive defenders, with four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2019, according to SportsReference.com. Both of those marks were good for second (tied) and fourth on the team.

For an Indiana defensive line with a new position coach, in Kevin Peoples, and a serious need for a pass-rushing presence in 2020, after finishing eighth in the Big Ten in sacks and losing 5-of-27 sacks to graduation, Swann’s approach to defensive line play is what Peoples and the Hoosier staff were searching for when recruiting the Center Grove graduate back to Indiana.

“He goes about his business the way we do at Indiana,” Peoples said Wednesday. “He’s a veteran guy who has had success at this level.”

Swann has already brought that veteran mentality to the Indiana defensive line meetings, Peoples said, taking notes through the video conferences and bringing a business-like approach to the game, even if the team can’t meet in-person yet.

The newest Indiana defensive end said it’s funny that his rigid style, which could be perceived as “uptight,” could translate to leadership within the room but that he hopes the younger linemen can be impressed by his style and adjust theirs to it as well. He emphasized that he hopes to make it clear to the others, who are naturally younger than him along the entire defensive line, that “everything matters” – every day and every rep.

“Everybody wants to be a winner, so just do what winners do,” Swann said. “It’s one thing to say this game means a lot to you, but to live it out each and every day and be obsessive about it is what I try to do.”

A presence like Swann bridges the gap between the veteran contributors Indiana has and the young, talented linemen developing their way onto the field, such as Beau Robbins, CJ Person, Sio Nofoagatoto'a, Damarjhe Lewis and others.

But for Swann himself, he hopes to peak in 2020, and in order to reach his highest levels, he needed a place that fit him philosophically. Swann classified Stanford’s approach to defensive line play as “react-then-attack,” versus Indiana’s, which he anticipates to be “attack-then-react” after months of speaking with Peoples.

Some of that can be derived from the difference in the conferences’ play, but Stanford, during Swann’s time in college, have ranked 61st (2019), 23rd (2018) and 33rd (2017) in sacks nationally. Peoples led Tulane to the eighth-best mark nationally in that category in 2018. He also sent multiple defensive linemen to the NFL from Tulane.

The combination between being closer to home – getting his degree at Stanford was always business, he said about his decision to play his undergraduate ball on the West Coast – and Peoples’ ability to get linemen to the NFL was the elixir that brought Swann to Indiana and has him hopeful that he can resemble the defensive end he was at Center Grove, where he recorded seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a junior.

“I’m excited to get up front and play more of that attack-style defense, like I did in high school,” Swann said. “I know that was a long time ago, but I’ve still got it in me. I’m excited to tap into that.”