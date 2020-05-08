The Gary, Indiana native is one of the top power forwards in the class and was the first prospect in the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Hoosiers.

Indiana is starting to ramp up its recruiting efforts for the class of 2022 and already have a group of prospects that hold offers. One of those targets is four-star forward Jalen Washington .

Unfortunately for Washington, he hasn't been able to stay on the floor for that long throughout the early parts of his high school career. The West Side High forward suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during his freshman season, and also missed most of his sophomore year after tearing his ACL in December. Still rehabbing, Washington is a player who still has great upside despite the limited action of basketball over the past two years.

When he is on the floor, however, he is a dominant big man. At 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Washington has a good combination of size, length and skill. His athleticism that is highlighted by his wingspan, makes him an impact player on both ends of the floor.

Using his frame in the paint, he is extremely effective once he touches the ball on the block. A good variety of post moves already, he can score through contact with either hand and is almost a walking bucket from 10 feet and in. Despite his impact down low, Washington can step out and shoot the three while still having the ability to create off of the dribble at times.

His shot is still developing but with the ability to stretch the floor, his offensive game is as well-rounded as any big man in the class.

On both ends, Washington is a tremendous rebounder and can get even better if his motor remains high. As a freshman he averaged nearly nine rebounds per game.