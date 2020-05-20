The Hoosier Daily: May 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Twitter Tuesday: Patrick Baldwin, Moussa Cisse, Georgetown
Final Rivals150 For 2020: Indiana lands No. 11 class
Catching up with Christian Watford
Today's Indiana Sports Beat Guests
Tweets of the Day
Some more wisdom from @NateSudfeld. Parts 3 and 4 of our #IUFB QB Roundtable ⬇️#ProIU pic.twitter.com/fyxbGm3fgK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 19, 2020
Last night, the final #Rivals150 from the class of 2020 was released. Story: https://t.co/IMwKe32VLd pic.twitter.com/ePx6GqDllA— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) May 19, 2020
Check out our guy Trey Kaufman spending quarantine days making himself better. Hits 12 foot on the vertical machine! #nodaysoff #IEFamily pic.twitter.com/diu8iEMn9B— Indiana Elite (@IndianaElite) May 19, 2020
CBS Sports revealed No. 26-65 in its Power Five coaching rankings. Found this interesting:— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) May 19, 2020
No. 46: Tom Allen, Indiana
No. 44: Jeff Brohm, Purdue
No. 39: Greg Schiano, Rutgers
No. 34: Scott Frost, Nebraska
No.
👊 One of four B1G teams with a perfect @NCAA APR score. pic.twitter.com/QSeHoVRb9X— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 20, 2020
Headlines
IU men’s basketball to compete in 2020 Gavitt Games-- Indiana Daily Student
Former IU men’s soccer players named to MLS top prospects list-- Indiana Daily Student
IU golfers take Big Ten awards-- Indiana Daily Student
Khristian Lander’s reclassification changes everything for Indiana-- The Hoosier Network
Thirteen IU Programs Earn Perfect APR Scores-- IU Athletics
The Last Minute: Will Sheehey-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NFL approves Rooney Rule changes, tables minority hiring incentives-- ESPN
NFL testing N95, surgical mask material on modified face masks in hopes of fighting COVID-19 spread-- CBS Sports
Belmont Stakes to be held June 20 -- three months before the Kentucky Derby -- without fans in attendance-- USA Today
Power Five conferences spending big money behind the scenes to lobby Congress on NIL legislation-- Yahoo Sports
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.