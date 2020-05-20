News More News
The Hoosier Daily: May 20th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Twitter Tuesday: Patrick Baldwin, Moussa Cisse, Georgetown

Final Rivals150 For 2020: Indiana lands No. 11 class

Catching up with Christian Watford

Mississippi WR/DB Jay Hampton discusses IU offer

Today's Indiana Sports Beat Guests

Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer John Laskowski
Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer John Laskowski (https://www.cbssports.com/)

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

IU men’s basketball to compete in 2020 Gavitt Games-- Indiana Daily Student

Former IU men’s soccer players named to MLS top prospects list-- Indiana Daily Student

IU golfers take Big Ten awards-- Indiana Daily Student

Khristian Lander’s reclassification changes everything for Indiana-- The Hoosier Network

Thirteen IU Programs Earn Perfect APR Scores-- IU Athletics

The Last Minute: Will Sheehey-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines 

NFL approves Rooney Rule changes, tables minority hiring incentives-- ESPN

NFL testing N95, surgical mask material on modified face masks in hopes of fighting COVID-19 spread-- CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes to be held June 20 -- three months before the Kentucky Derby -- without fans in attendance-- USA Today

Power Five conferences spending big money behind the scenes to lobby Congress on NIL legislation-- Yahoo Sports

