{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 15:30:02 -0500') }} football

Mississippi WR/DB Jay Hampton discusses IU offer

Twitter.com/@Jay1Hamp
Alec Lasley
Senior Writer
@allasley

Fresh off of two commitments to the class of 2021 over the weekend, Indiana wasted no time in extending another offer as 2021 Mississippi native Jay Hampton was the newest recipient.

At 6-foot-2 and 175-pounds, Hampton has a versatile skillset that has allowed him to play on both sides of the ball for Amory HS (MS). Playing both wide receiver and defensive back, the Hoosiers are recruiting Hampton for the defensive side of the ball with the ability to play at wideout as well.

"They are recruiting me at DB because of my speed and size," Hampton told TheHoosier.com. "They like a lot about my game though and how I can do a lot of different things."

Already the Indiana staff has made a mark on Hampton despite receiving the offer roughly 24 hours ago.

"[I love] how they have just put their faith in me," Hampton says.

