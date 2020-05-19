Fresh off of two commitments to the class of 2021 over the weekend, Indiana wasted no time in extending another offer as 2021 Mississippi native Jay Hampton was the newest recipient.

At 6-foot-2 and 175-pounds, Hampton has a versatile skillset that has allowed him to play on both sides of the ball for Amory HS (MS). Playing both wide receiver and defensive back, the Hoosiers are recruiting Hampton for the defensive side of the ball with the ability to play at wideout as well.