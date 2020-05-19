Catching up with Christian Watford
In a time when players aren't on the court playing basketball, it is always good to catch up with former Hoosiers. On Tuesday, it was Christian Watford who joined Indiana Sports Beat.
Best known for the 'Wat-Shot', Watford had a terrific career in Bloomington and professionally, but now his life has changed due to his addition to the family with the birth of his daughter. It is the first child for Watford so he is enjoying all of the family time right now.
“I just had a baby girl so I’m with the grandparents and the whole family is together," Watford told Indiana Sports Beat. "It's great she's getting so much time with her grandparents right now."
Because of the quarantine, playing basketball is a bit of an afterthought and even more so with the birth of his daughter. Despite that, he is excited to get back into the sports world by taking part in 'The Bounty' which was setup by his former teammate at Indiana Will Sheehey.
"Yeah I'm a gamer, I play a decent amount [of NBA2K] and even Call of Duty too, so yeah I would say I'm a gamer," Watford said. "I don't plan on being one of those guys to be knocked out early. It's great we can put it together for everyone right now."
While the quarantine has impacted the lives of so many athletes, whether it be a season cut short or recruits not being allowed to go on college visits, it also impacts those trying to take the next step in their career. For Christian Watford's brother, Trendon, the former IU target is still deciding on his future after putting his name in the NBA Draft process following his freshman season at LSU.
"Right now I'm just helping my bother through this whole process," Watford said. "This is what he wanted going into college so I'm just helping guide him through this."
This experience does have Christian thinking of his next career move, however. He's always thought about being a coach, but now likes to see what an agent career path would look like.
"[I could see] Both of those. I have a great relationship with my agency and I've been doing stuff to get my feet wet to see if I like it," Watford explained. "I've always wanted to be a coach too. I had some opportunities but right now it made more sense to help my brother and then see where we are at down the road."
As for his playing days? Watford said he would love to get an Indiana team going for TBT.
"We have been trying to do it. We just have to try to get everyone on the same page," Watford explained. "We'll see because I would love to get a team going.
"Playing with former players and especially former Hoosiers, it would just be fun to do. I know if we had something, we would draw a big crowd and fans would love that."
📣 New Podcast! "@Cwat205 joins the show to talk about the upcoming 2K Challenge and his future, what's next for him" on @Spreaker https://t.co/3DPAQtx0D5— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) May 19, 2020
