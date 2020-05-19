In a time when players aren't on the court playing basketball, it is always good to catch up with former Hoosiers. On Tuesday, it was Christian Watford who joined Indiana Sports Beat.

Best known for the 'Wat-Shot', Watford had a terrific career in Bloomington and professionally, but now his life has changed due to his addition to the family with the birth of his daughter. It is the first child for Watford so he is enjoying all of the family time right now.

“I just had a baby girl so I’m with the grandparents and the whole family is together," Watford told Indiana Sports Beat. "It's great she's getting so much time with her grandparents right now."

Because of the quarantine, playing basketball is a bit of an afterthought and even more so with the birth of his daughter. Despite that, he is excited to get back into the sports world by taking part in 'The Bounty' which was setup by his former teammate at Indiana Will Sheehey.

"Yeah I'm a gamer, I play a decent amount [of NBA2K] and even Call of Duty too, so yeah I would say I'm a gamer," Watford said. "I don't plan on being one of those guys to be knocked out early. It's great we can put it together for everyone right now."