The final Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2020 were released Monday night and it included all four of Indiana's 2020 class. This is following the move of five-star point guard Khristian Lander from the 2021 class to 2020.

Indiana and Archie Miller bring in another talented recruiting class in 2020 and that is noted by the updated Rivals150 team and player rankings. Indiana's class is headlined by five-star point guard Khristian Lander, the No. 24 player in the class, making his first appearance in the rankings following his reclassification.

The Hoosiers hold the No. 11 class in the country and the top ranked class in the Big Ten. This is the second time in three years that IU has held that honor. In addition, Archie Miller will now bring in the top ranked recruit in the Big Ten in two of the last three classes as well (Langford, Lander).

Here is the new Rivals150.

Here is Indiana's class.

Here are the final team rankings.

Here are the Big Ten rankings.