{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 09:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: May 1

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

What is Indiana getting in David Holloman?

Three-star Michigan RB David Holloman commits to Indiana

Scouting Report: Blake Wesley

Former Florida State RB commit in contact with Indiana

Radio Show: Tom Allen updates spring progress on special show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Grace Berger tweaks her game to a new level -- Indianapolis Star

ANDERSON HEADED TO LOYOLA -- Hoosier Sports Report

RB HOLLOMAN COMMITS TO HOOSIERS FOR 2021 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Damezi Anderson transferring to Loyola Chicago -- Inside The Hall

IU-Bloomington to compete in this year’s National Bike Challenge in May -- Indiana Daily Student

----

{{ article.author_name }}