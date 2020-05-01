The Hoosier Daily: May 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
What is Indiana getting in David Holloman?
Three-star Michigan RB David Holloman commits to Indiana
Former Florida State RB commit in contact with Indiana
Radio Show: Tom Allen updates spring progress on special show
Tweets of the Day
Former Indiana forward Damezi Anderson has committed to Loyola Chicago, per his Instagram. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 1, 2020
Three-star 2021 Michigan RB David Holloman commits to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/ahpiMGpKp9— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 30, 2020
After David Holloman's commitment, Indiana's 2021 class jumped from No. 46 to No. 37.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 1, 2020
It has been as high as No. 22. #iufb
Here is David Holloman running a 4.221 electronically timed 40-yard dash. #iufb https://t.co/NrZebTxW0q— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 1, 2020
While this signals a change at the top of each recruiting class, it primarily signals a change at the bottom of each class.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 1, 2020
Fewer reaches at the bottom dragging down the average. Talent is more consistent throughout each class than in the past. #iufb https://t.co/1gbVDlcdvK
Tom Allen said he and the coaches came up with a model for how much time the team would need to prepare for the season.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 30, 2020
Six weeks, he said. Maybe a month, "with physical consequences." #iufb
Two years ago today Indiana received a commitment from Romeo Langford. Arguably one of the most important recruiting wins in the past 20+ years. Hoosiers had just 1 in-state commit from classes '15-'17. Since the 2018 class, IU has had six in-state commits. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) April 30, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to IU legend, All-American, and Big Ten & NCAA Champion, Isiah Thomas. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/50DeMVEBsr— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) April 30, 2020
Former Indiana LB Chris Covington cut by the Cowboys #iufb https://t.co/NQOygrx3P1— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 30, 2020
Email says the most likely approach is a "hybrid" reopening of IU's campus in the fall with both in-person and virtual teaching. https://t.co/ltFnoyJB2g— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) April 30, 2020
My dad passed away peacefully at around 10pm last night after a series of physical challenges including Covid19.He was larger than life to me & a strong mentor, educator, coach and friend to countless others. His love for me was constant and his support unwavering.— Ed Schilling (@CoachSchilling) April 30, 2020
Headlines
Grace Berger tweaks her game to a new level -- Indianapolis Star
ANDERSON HEADED TO LOYOLA -- Hoosier Sports Report
RB HOLLOMAN COMMITS TO HOOSIERS FOR 2021 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Damezi Anderson transferring to Loyola Chicago -- Inside The Hall
IU-Bloomington to compete in this year’s National Bike Challenge in May -- Indiana Daily Student
----
